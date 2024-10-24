POT POURRI

Rare fish rediscovered in Cambodia after disappearance for nearly two decades

Phnom Penh, Oct 23: The ‘Mekong ghost’ fish has resurfaced in Cambodia after nearly two decades without a trace.

According to the news release, the elusive giant salmon carp (Aaptosyax grypus) was spotted once again on Tuesday in Cambodian waters by a team of international scientists led by the Fisheries Administration under the Cambodian Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The unusual fish, a carp with a hooked jaw and salmon-shaped body, had not been documented since 2005. An international team of scientists has confirmed the existence of three giant salmon carp caught between 2020 and 2023, a significant finding for a fish previously feared extinct, reports Xinhua, quoting the news release.

“The rediscovery of the giant salmon carp is a reason for hope, not just for this species but for the entire Mekong ecosystem,” said Bunyeth Chan, lead researcher from Svay Rieng University in Cambodia.

“The Mekong ecosystem is the most productive river on Earth, producing over 2 million tonnes of fish per year worth over $10 billion,” he added.

As a result of the rediscovery, the Cambodian Fisheries Administration has added the giant salmon carp to its list of protected species. (IANS)

Pakistan’s Punjab province to offer cash to Hindu and Sikh families ahead of festivities

LAHORE, Oct 23: Pakistan’s Punjab government will give PKR 10,000 to 2,200 Sikh and Hindu families each in the province on the occasion of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary and Diwali.

Pakistan’s Punjab government will issue a ‘festival card’ for 2,200 Sikh and Hindu families each in the province under which PKR 10,000 (about INR 3,000) will be given to them on the occasion of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary and Diwali.

Special arrangements are in place for foreign pilgrims expected to arrive next month to celebrate the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, officials said.

Punjab government spokesperson told PTI on Wednesday that the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities concerned to immediately start the process of issuing the festival card to “our Hindu and Sikh brothers.” The Punjab cabinet has approved issuance of ‘festival card’ for 2,200 Sikh and Hindu families under which PKR 10,000 will be given to them to celebrate their religious festivals — Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary (which is falling next month) and Diwali, he said.

Starting this year, the money under the festival card will be given to these 2,200 families each year.

Meanwhile, a visa automation system has been introduced to facilitate the issuance of visas for foreign pilgrims, including over 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India and 1,000 from other countries, expected to arrive here next month to celebrate the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, said Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) additional secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar.

In addition to providing all other necessary facilities, special transport arrangements are being made for the Sikh pilgrims. Furthermore, 100 security guards of the Board are undergoing special training to ensure security during the event. (PTI)