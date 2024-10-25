Friday, October 25, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Billie Eilish suffers injury after dangerous fall on stage in New York

By: Agencies

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish recently had a mighty fall off stage while performing in New York.
The singer showed an enormous bruise in the light of the injury.
The 22-year-old lost her footing and crashed to the floor in Madison Square Garden, reports Mirror UK.
Fortunately, the staircase on the stage was partially obscured from the audience and the lighting was low, so the songstress’ embarrassment was somewhat spared.
As per Mirror UK, after the sold-out Hit Me Hard And Soft gig, the Birds of a Feather star took to X, sharing a snap of her leg with a huge purple bruise.
Captioning the injury, she simply wrote: “But literally” as her fans expressed their concern.
Responding to the post, one wrote: “Ow that looks so painful.”
Another said, “That’s bad! Get well soon, Billie”. While another shared: “Sending you all the healing vibes, Billie. Take care of yourself.”
Billie’s fans were over the moon earlier this year when she revealed the release date of her third studio album, Hit Me Hard And Soft.
The album, which dropped on streaming platforms and in stores on May 17, is being followed by a comprehensive world tour this year, much to the excitement of her fans.
The singing sensation will be performing numerous shows globally, including some standout gigs in the UK in 2025.
During her European and UK leg, Eilish will grace Glasgow’s OVO Hydro for two back-to-back nights, before taking the stage at London’s O2 Arena six times.
She’ll also be performing at Manchester’s Co-op Live and Dublin’s 3Arena. (IANS)

