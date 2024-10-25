Sidli bypoll: UPPL, Cong, BPF set for triangular contest

Guwahati, Oct 25: The Sidli (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is heading for a triangular contest between the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), Congress and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) in the by-election to the seat next month.

Notably, by-election to Sidli LAC was necessitated after the seat had fallen vacant following the election of Joyanta Basumatary, who had represented the seat in the Assembly, to the Lok Sabha from Kokrajhar parliamentary seat earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) candidate Suddho Kumar Basumatary on Friday filed his nomination for the by-poll in Sidli LAC.

The nomination was submitted on the final day for filing of nominations at the district commissioner’s office at Kajalgaon in Chirang district.

Basumatary was accompanied by prominent political figures, including former BTC chief and first president of BPF Hagrama Mohilary, former Cabinet minister Pramila Rani Brahma, BPF women’s wing president Supriya Rani Brahma and MCLA James Basumatary.

On Thursday, Nirmal Brahma, the candidate nominated by United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), filed his nomination, marking his first foray into Assam Assembly elections.

In the previous day, Sanjib Warie from the Indian National Congress (INC) had filed his nomination for the Sidli bypoll.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 28, with the last date for withdrawal of candidatures set for October 30.

The by-elections to five seats in Assam are scheduled on November 13. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.