Saturday, October 26, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

India’s development incomplete without tribal community’s involvement: Prez Murmu

Raipur, Oct 26: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday emphasised the essential role of the tribal community in India’s progress, highlighting that the nation’s development would be incomplete without their active involvement in it.

Speaking at the third and fourth joint convocation of IIT Bhilai in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, the President praised the contributions of IIT graduates through their innovative thinking and far-reaching vision, which she said had significantly propelled both India and the world forward.

Commending IIT Bhilai for its innovative facilities and use of natural resources, she said, “This is the first convocation at this newly-developed campus with state-of-the-art teaching and research amenities. Its design integrates natural resources in a forward-thinking way.”

She stressed the importance of learning from the tribal community’s knowledge-rich, nature-centred lifestyle, noting, “Our tribal brothers and sisters are a reservoir of knowledge. Their natural way of life holds invaluable insights for sustainable development, and understanding and it can make significant contributions to India’s growth.”

President Murmu lauded IIT Bhilai’s dedication to agri-tech, health-tech, and fintech initiatives for tribal development. She highlighted an innovative mobile health app developed by IIT Bhilai in collaboration with AIIMS-Raipur, which offers health advice to villagers directly in their homes.

Reflecting on the six-decade legacy of IITs, the President noted, “IITians have established a unique identity worldwide, leading major companies and shaping the global technology landscape. With fresh ideas and the latest technologies, IIT Bhilai and its students are poised to enhance India’s global standing.”

In addition to the mobile health initiative, the President praised IIT Bhilai’s partnership with Indira Gandhi Agricultural University, Raipur, aimed at creating technological solutions to support farmers in optimising their resources.

She also mentioned the institute’s work with the tribal community involved in the collection of Mahua, a forest produce, to improve their livelihoods. Murmu concluded by stressing that both established and new IITs collectively contribute to a strong ecosystem capable of addressing future challenges, which she believes will be instrumental in creating a developed India.

IANS

