Saturday, October 26, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Bloodbath in Pakistan: 15 security personnel killed in 48 hours

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Islamabad, Oct 26: At least 15 security personnel have been killed in attacks spread across Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province in the past 48 hours, sending the law enforcement agencies into a tizzy in a region plagued by unrest.

The deadliest attack occurred in province’s Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, where at least 10 Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel were killed and three got injured in a targeted attack at a security checkpoint in Darazinda town in the wee hours of Friday.

According to Pakistan’s Interior Ministry, six personnel hailed from South Waziristan while four belonged to Karak city. “We pay our tribute to the martyrs of the FC (Frontier Corps). The sacrifices only strengthen the forces’ determination to eradicate terrorism,” read a statement issued by the ministry.

Banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) took responsibility for the attack, terming it as a revenge for the military operation where at least nine of its members were killed by the security forces in Bajaur district.

In a separate incident, at least three security personnel were killed in another targeted attack by armed gunmen in Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts of the province on Friday. In another terror attack, attackers opened fire on a police patrol vehicle, killing the Station House Officer (SHO) Rehman and Constable Mir Syed in Bannu’s Jani Khel area.

In Lakki Marwat district of KP, an under-training soldier GC (Gentleman Cadet) Arifullah, aged 19, was killed by attackers inside a local mosque during evening prayers. Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the cadet was visiting his village on leave.

Two other men, who were also injured during the attack, were shifted to a local hospital for treatment. “The heinous and cowardly attack on a mosque reflected the true ideology of the militants,” the ISPR stated.

In South Waziristan, a soldier was martyred in an attack on a security checkpoint while two police officials were critically injured in an explosion in the Wana area of KP. In Khyber district, a police officer was gunned down by the attackers, who opened fire inside the Malagori police station on Friday morning.

The situation in Pakistan has turned severe as the number of attacks on security personnel have increased dramatically over the last few months. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in particular, has witnessed well-coordinated attacks on multiple security checkpoints, convoys and officials.

Pakistan maintains that the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is getting full support from the Taliban government in Afghanistan to conduct terror attacks on its soil.

IANS

Previous article
PM Modi, Spanish counterpart to launch C-295 aircraft facility in Vadodara on Monday
Next article
WTC Standings: India retain top spot but suffer dent in points percentage; NZ climb to fourth
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United FC thrash Jamshedpur FC 5-0 for the biggest-ever win in league

Guwahati, Oct 26: Alaaeddine Ajaraie and Parthib Gogoi scored a double each as NorthEast United FC produced a...
INTERNATIONAL

Ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, asserts India after Israeli airstrikes on Iran

New Delhi, Oct 26: India on Saturday said that it remains "deeply concerned" by the evolving escalation in...
INTERNATIONAL

Russia reacts to Israeli airstrikes on Iran, terms it as ‘explosive escalation’

Moscow, Oct 26:  Russia on Saturday called for the earliest possible normalization of the military and political situation...
MEGHALAYA

Youtuber files FIR against Chokpot BDO, GSU

Resubelpara, Oct 27: Tatu Marak, a youtuber from Garo Hills today filed an FIR against the BDO of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United FC thrash Jamshedpur FC 5-0 for the biggest-ever win in league

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Oct 26: Alaaeddine Ajaraie and Parthib Gogoi scored...

Ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, asserts India after Israeli airstrikes on Iran

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 26: India on Saturday said that...

Russia reacts to Israeli airstrikes on Iran, terms it as ‘explosive escalation’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, Oct 26:  Russia on Saturday called for the...
Load more

Popular news

ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United FC thrash Jamshedpur FC 5-0 for the biggest-ever win in league

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Oct 26: Alaaeddine Ajaraie and Parthib Gogoi scored...

Ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, asserts India after Israeli airstrikes on Iran

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 26: India on Saturday said that...

Russia reacts to Israeli airstrikes on Iran, terms it as ‘explosive escalation’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, Oct 26:  Russia on Saturday called for the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge