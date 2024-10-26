WTC Standings: India retain top spot but suffer dent in points percentage; NZ climb to fourth

Pune, Oct 26: India’s massive 113-run loss against New Zealand in the second Test gave a huge blow to their World Test Championship final (WTC) hopes as they hold a very slim edge over second-placed Australia in the standings.

Despite loss in the first two Tests against New Zealand, India continue to lead the standings with 98 points after 13 matches while Australia have 90 points to claim the second place.

However, India’s points percentage dropped to 62.82 after the first series loss at home in over a decade. On the other hand, Australia are not that behind in points percentage with 62.50. With the three-match series already in their kitty, New Zealand have climbed to the fourth spot in the WTC standings with back-to-back wins over India.

They have 60 points same as third-placed Sri Lanka but fall behind in the points percentage. Currently, South Africa are placed fifth with 40 points in seven Tests above England, Pakistan Bangladesh and West Indies, respectively. India’s road to the WTC final will face an uphill task with six Tests remaining including five against Australia in Down Under.

India need to win at least four matches in the remaining games to bolster their case for the third consecutive WTC final. However, anything short of that will make them depend on other teams for the summit clash.

Apart from Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and South Africa are in contention for the top two finish in the current WTC cycle. After the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, Australia will host Sri Lanka for two Tests while South Africa will play one more Test against Bangladesh before hosting Sri Lanka and Pakistan for a two-Test home series.

Whereas, New Zealand will play a three-Test home series against England after the third Test against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, starting on November 1. New Zealand won the inaugural WTC title while Australia are the defending champions in the format. Both teams won against India in the finals.

IANS