Saturday, October 26, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Hardcore NSCN-K-YA militant shot dead in Arunachal encounter

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Itanagar, Oct 26: A hardcore cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Khaplang’s Yung Aung faction (NSCN-K-YA) was shot dead by security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district on Saturday, officials said.

A defence spokesman said that acting on specific information about the movement of cadres of the NSCN-K-YA, which has not signed a ceasefire agreement with the Centre, in Longding, Assam Rifles troops launched an operation on Friday.

During the intense operation, the militants attacked the security forces, who also retaliated befittingly. During the fierce gun battle on Saturday, one cadre of the NSCN-K-YA was killed on the spot, the spokesman said.

He said that a pistol and some war-like stores were recovered from the site, he said, adding that subsequent search operations are going on to nab the fleeing militants. Arunachal Pradesh’s mountainous Longding district shares an inter-state border with Nagaland and an unfenced international border with Myanmar.

The Centre has signed ceasefire agreements with eight Naga outfits, including the dominant Naga group, the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) and periodically extended the term of the ceasefire period. The vital Framework Agreement with the NSCN-IM was signed in 2015 and the Centre also signed the Agreed Position with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups in 2017.

More than 90 rounds of meetings were held between the government and the Naga groups over the decades-old unresolved Naga political issue. The NSCN-IM has remained firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas as well as integration of Naga-inhabited areas spread over four northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, besides Myanmar. The Centre has, on a number of occasions, rejected these demands.

IANS

Previous article
Cyclone Dana: Three die of electrocution in Bengal, toll touches 4
Next article
India’s development incomplete without tribal community’s involvement: Prez Murmu
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India to have its own space station by 2035: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 26:  India will have its own space station by 2035, which will be known as...
News Alert

2nd Test: Santner stars as New Zealand do the impossible with a historic series win in India

Pune, Oct 26: Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner weaved magic with his 6-104 as New Zealand did the unimaginable...
NATIONAL

India’s ties with West Asian countries transformed under PM Modi, says EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Oct 26:  External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday emphasised the remarkable transformation in India’s relations...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Coldplay, Diljeet concerts: ED raids in 5 cities against ticket black marketeers

New Delhi, Oct 26:  The outcry of British rock band Coldplay and actor-singer Diljeet Dosanjh fans over alleged...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India to have its own space station by 2035: Dr Jitendra Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 26:  India will have its own...

2nd Test: Santner stars as New Zealand do the impossible with a historic series win in India

News Alert 0
Pune, Oct 26: Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner weaved magic...

India’s ties with West Asian countries transformed under PM Modi, says EAM Jaishankar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 26:  External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar...
Load more

Popular news

India to have its own space station by 2035: Dr Jitendra Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 26:  India will have its own...

2nd Test: Santner stars as New Zealand do the impossible with a historic series win in India

News Alert 0
Pune, Oct 26: Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner weaved magic...

India’s ties with West Asian countries transformed under PM Modi, says EAM Jaishankar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 26:  External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge