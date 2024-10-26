NPP to focus on lack of development

SHILLONG, Oct 25: Determined to establish a firm grip on the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, the National People’s Party (NPP) on Friday stated that it will contest the November 13 Gambegre bypoll by highlighting the lack of development in the constituency.

The ruling NPP holds a slender lead in the 59-member House with 31 MLAs and a win in Gambegre will not only give the party the upper hand but also a personal boost to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma since his wife, Mehtab Chandee is the party candidate.

“Lack of development seems to be the main point. As the ruling party we will focus on development of the constituency,” NPP leader and Deputy Chief Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar said on Friday.

Asked if his statement meant that former MLA Saleng A Sangma did not do much in terms of development despite representing the constituency for three consecutive terms, Dhar said he did not want to comment whether the former MLA has done anything or not.

“But he has represented the constituency for a long time as an MLA,” Dhar added.

Talking about the party candidate, he pointed to ground reports that Mehtab Chandee is way ahead of her competition in Gambegre.

“Even today’s report is positive that our candidate is much ahead. We request the people of Gambegre to support our candidate,” Dhar said.

To a query that TMC candidate Sadhiarani M Sangma was a strong candidate, Dhar said, “TMC is behind our candidate as per our reports.”

Asked if BJP’s entry in the bypoll will have any bearing on the NPP, Dhar said, “Every political party has the right to contest but BJP will not have any effect on us.”

Responding to allegations of violation of the Model Code of Conduct, he said the Election Commission is there to take action if there is any violation.