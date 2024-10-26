SGH prog pays tributes to first CM of M’laya on 34th death anniv

TURA, Oct 25: Rich tributes were paid to the first chief minister of Meghalaya, Captain Williamson A Sangma, during a programme to observe his 34th death anniversary, at Capt Williamson Memorial Park near Baghmara Police Station in South Garo Hills.

During the programme, which was organised by South Garo Hills District Administration in collaboration with the Ampang Mangsang Mahari, Speaker Thomas A Sangma paid homage to the first chief minister of Meghalaya.

In his address as the chief guest, the Speaker said that people should not just remember him on this day but also try to follow in his footsteps for the welfare of the state.

On the other hand, Chokpot MLA, SN Sangma, recalled the contributions made of Williamson Sangma.

During the memorial service, wreaths were laid at the statue of Capt. Williamson Sangma in honour of his memory.

A plaque for renaming the road from Dilsa junction to Baghmara Main market as Capt Williamson Road was also unveiled on the occasion.

Meanwhile, on the same day, to mark the 33rd Foundation Day of Capt. Williamson Memorial Government College Baghmara, the Speaker also unveiled the plaque for laying of foundation stone for the second-storey academic building block of the college, which will be constructed under the Rashtriya Ucchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).