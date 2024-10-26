HC adjourns hearing of PIL on airport by six months

SHILLONG, Oct 25: The High Court of Meghalaya has adjourned the hearing of a PIL, pertaining to the development and expansion of the Shillong Airport, by six months to hear the submissions of counsels representing the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Central and state governments.

The airport’s runway is 1,800 metres long. A minimum of 2,400 metres is required for the landing of large jets. Currently, only smaller planes can land here.

The counsels were in agreement that the airport’s development and expansion should be executed as early as possible.

A major requirement is land for the augmentation of the runway. The state government is in the process of acquiring land and handing it over to the airport authorities.

The final decision as regards approval and execution will be taken by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Taking into consideration the submissions made, the court said it would be proper if the matter is adjourned to hear the submissions of counsels representing the AAI, Central and state governments.

Meanwhile, the state government on Friday said the survey report has indicated that an additional land of 16 to 17 acres is required for the airport’s expansion.

Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said, “We are yet to have a joint meeting with the Centre to discuss the feasibility report. Once we get the green signal, we can go for the land.”

Asked how much of additional land is required, he said, “It is indicated that more or less another additional land of 16-17 acres is required for the runway and safety area.”

He also said that the state government intends to invite the Civil Aviation Minister to Shillong to discuss the matter on the spot.

Dhar said the consulting agency submitted its report, indicating feasibility for expansion.

“We are yet to have a meeting with the Civil Aviation Minister to update him on the latest report submitted by the consulting agency. Hopefully, it will go in the right direction,” he said, adding that the state has enough funds for land acquisition.

The state Cabinet had recently approved the proposal to acquire additional land for the expansion of Shillong and Baljek airports.

The government decided to seek necessary permissions from the DGCA following the latest survey report which indicated feasibility for the expansion of the Shillong Airport for the landing of bigger aircraft.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had stated, “The Cabinet has given the approval to go ahead and start the process (of land acquisition for the Shillong Airport).”