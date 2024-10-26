Trading scam: Sumi Borah, other accused to be produced in court today

Saturday, October 26, 2024
Guwahati, Oct 26: Assamese actress Sumi Borah and other key accused in the multi-crore online trading scam were set to be produced in the Court by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Guwahati today.

Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah and the kingpin of the trading scam Bishal Phukan were brought to Guwahati from Dibrugarh by a team of CBI officials on Friday. The trio was earlier lodged in Dibrugarh Central jail since their arrest. The central probe agency took custody of them a couple of days ago following an order from the Special Court.

The accused trio were brought to Guwahati by road in traveller vehicles with adequate security. It was expected that CBI officials would interrogate them to unearth more details about the trading scam. Meanwhile, another eight accused in the trading scam were brought to Guwahati on Friday.

The state government has handed over 41 cases related to the online trading scam to the central agency. Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police handed over key information regarding the online trading scam to the CBI officials. Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the CBI would be investigating 41 cases about the scam.

“We have filed 41 cases against the online trading fraudsters. The state government decided to hand over all of these cases to the CBI. I spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about this, and he agreed to let the CBI probe the scam. I went to Delhi to apprise him about the latest development,” he said.

The online trading scam amounting to Rs 2,200 crore was busted in Assam in September after Bishal Phukan was arrested from his Dibrugarh residence. Sumi and Tarkik were arrested after they surrendered in Dibrugarh. Notably, the duo was on the run since the huge scam surfaced and it was revealed that Borah was well connected with Bishal Phukan in this scam.

IANS

