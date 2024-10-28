Monday, October 28, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Eight dead as passenger vehicle plunges into river in Afghanistan

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kabul, Oct 28:  At least eight passengers lost their lives after a vehicle carrying them from a wooden bridge plunged into a river in Afghanistan’s Uruzgan province, provincial authorities said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Monday at 3:00 a.m. (local time) when the wooden bridge broke due to heavy weight on the outskirts of the province’s Gayzab district, Agha Wali Qurishi, provincial director of information and culture.

The worn-out condition of the bridge, overloading, and careless driving are the main reasons behind the deadly accident, Xinhua news agency reported.

Road accidents are common in the mountainous central Asian country, often attributed to poor driving, lack of safety measures for travellers on congested roads, challenging terrains, and old vehicles.

Earlier on October 5, 2024, at least seven people, including women and children, lost their lives when a passenger car plunged into a ravine in Afghanistan’s Nuristan province.

The incident happened after the car tumbled off a road and fell into the ravine in the province’s Doab district, killing seven commuters on the spot and injuring eight others. –IANS

Previous article
Pakistani human rights lawyer arrested in Islamabad, former minister says ‘state fascism in full swing’
Next article
Indo-China border tension de-escalation: Military disengagement in Eastern Ladakh to complete by Oct 29
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Thailand introduces biometric system for seamless air travel

Bangkok, Oct 28: Thailand is set to roll out a new biometric identification system across its six major...
NATIONAL

Obscene video flashes during live-streaming at Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Oct 28: There was a moment of embarrassment during the live streaming of the proceedings of a...
NATIONAL

Sonowal reviews progress of NE’s first ship repair facility at Pandu port

Guwahati, Oct 28: Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the progress of Northeast India’s...
NATIONAL

Trading scam: Technical analysis helped trace accused’s whereabouts: Guwahati police chief

Guwahati, Oct 28: Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah on Monday said a technical analysis conducted by a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Thailand introduces biometric system for seamless air travel

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, Oct 28: Thailand is set to roll out...

Obscene video flashes during live-streaming at Calcutta HC

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 28: There was a moment of embarrassment...

Sonowal reviews progress of NE’s first ship repair facility at Pandu port

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Oct 28: Union minister of ports, shipping and...
Load more

Popular news

Thailand introduces biometric system for seamless air travel

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, Oct 28: Thailand is set to roll out...

Obscene video flashes during live-streaming at Calcutta HC

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 28: There was a moment of embarrassment...

Sonowal reviews progress of NE’s first ship repair facility at Pandu port

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Oct 28: Union minister of ports, shipping and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge