Monday, October 28, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Pakistani human rights lawyer arrested in Islamabad, former minister says ‘state fascism in full swing’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Islamabad, Oct 28: Leading Pakistani human rights lawyer, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, daughter of former Pakistan minister Shireen Mazari, was arrested by Islamabad Police on Monday along with her husband for what the authorities described as “creating a security risk” during England cricket team’s tour of the country, last week.

“Imaan Mazari has been arrested this morning. State fascism in full swing,” Shireen Mazari posted on X after her daughter’s arrest describing Islamabad Police’s action as “shameful coward”.

Several of her supporters, however, said that Imaan Mazari has been punished for raising voice for human rights in the country. Local reports cited that Imaan Mazari and her husband had engaged in a scuffle with the traffic policemen in the Pakistani capital on October 25 as protocols were put in place during the movement of the England cricket team for the last Test match played at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

Due to the movement of the cricket teams, traffic was stopped and diverted at several places, including the Srinagar Highway, Murree Road, and Naith Avenue. After an incident at the Islamabad Zero Point Interchange, Islamabad police accused the couple of “interfering in the government’s matters and jeopardising the security of state guests” by breaking the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of state guests. However, Shireen Mazari insisted on Monday that it were the local policemen which had swung the steel road barrier deliberately in the way of Imaan.

“They assaulted, as videos show, and injured her. Who will hold the police accountable for terrorism?” questioned the former human rights minister. Last year, the prominent Pakistani human rights lawyer was arrested for calling the Pakistani military as “real terrorists” following the May 9 riots triggered by the arrest of the former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“You are being stopped, as if you are terrorists while the real terrorists are sitting in General Headquarters (GHQ),” Imaan Mazari had said during a rally. Her mother, Shireen Mazari – a senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader – was also arrested several times during the violent protests.

Imaan Mazari had also represented Ahmad Farhad, the Kashmiri journalist and poet, who was abducted by the Pakistani intelligence agencies ISI from Islamabad, earlier this year. On Monday, Farhad slammed the Pakistani authorities and termed his lawyer’s arrest as “condemnable and shameful”. “The arrest of Iman Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatta is condemnable and shameful. Iman and Hadi are being punished for raising their voice for human rights and fighting the cases of missing persons including me,” he posted on X.

IANS

Previous article
Manipur: Hand grenade found in front of college near Raj Bhavan
Next article
Eight dead as passenger vehicle plunges into river in Afghanistan
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Manipur: Security forces seize huge cache of arms, ammunition

Imphal, Oct 28:  The Indian Army, Assam Rifles along with other Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Manipur...
INTERNATIONAL

Thailand introduces biometric system for seamless air travel

Bangkok, Oct 28: Thailand is set to roll out a new biometric identification system across its six major...
NATIONAL

Obscene video flashes during live-streaming at Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Oct 28: There was a moment of embarrassment during the live streaming of the proceedings of a...
NATIONAL

Sonowal reviews progress of NE’s first ship repair facility at Pandu port

Guwahati, Oct 28: Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the progress of Northeast India’s...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Manipur: Security forces seize huge cache of arms, ammunition

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Oct 28:  The Indian Army, Assam Rifles along...

Thailand introduces biometric system for seamless air travel

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, Oct 28: Thailand is set to roll out...

Obscene video flashes during live-streaming at Calcutta HC

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 28: There was a moment of embarrassment...
Load more

Popular news

Manipur: Security forces seize huge cache of arms, ammunition

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Oct 28:  The Indian Army, Assam Rifles along...

Thailand introduces biometric system for seamless air travel

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, Oct 28: Thailand is set to roll out...

Obscene video flashes during live-streaming at Calcutta HC

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 28: There was a moment of embarrassment...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge