NATIONAL

Locals, forces, intelligence agencies must be vigilant: Kavinder Gupta on Akhnoor attack

By: Agencies

Date:

Jammu, Oct 28:  As a group of suspected terrorists allegedly fired upon Indian Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s Akhnoor area, former J&K Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta on Monday said that locals, security forces and Intelligence agencies need to remain vigilant at all times.

The military on Monday launched massive search operations in the area after the terror attack. The target is believed to be the group of terrorists who were involved in the attack on the vehicles of the security forces. Talking to IANS, Kavinder Gupta said, “Yes, I got to know about the attack on an Army vehicle.

Thankfully, there were no casualties. But, it is also the responsibility of the locals to report if they find anything suspicious apart from that of the security forces and Intelligence agencies, especially during the festive season.”

“As per the information received, the Army has surrounded the area and is likely to eliminate the terrorists in the ongoing operation. The gradual rise in such incidents is raising concerns. Both the state and central government should come together to combat terrorism,” he added.

Gupta further accused the Congress of doing politics on terror attacks. “The Congress always does politics on these issues. They are not at all serious about these issues. The Congress only cares about Pakistan. They always raise questions on the functioning of the Army and it would be better if they don’t do politics on such matters,” he concluded.

On Monday, at least three terrorists who were spotted by locals, fired 15-20 rounds on Indian Army vehicles, including an ambulance in the Battal area near the Shivassan temple in Jogwan at 7: 25 A.M. The area has a history of terrorist infiltration from the Manawar Tawi River and attacks on Army personnel.

This incident comes on the heels of recent attacks, including last week’s ambush on Army vehicles in Baramulla, where two soldiers and two civilian porters lost their lives.

IANS

Previous article
Engineer Rashid returns to Tihar jail after hearing deferred on his bail plea
Next article
Three terrorists involved in attempted ambush in J&K’s Akhnoor killed
