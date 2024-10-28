Monday, October 28, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Trading scam: Technical analysis helped trace accused’s whereabouts: Guwahati police chief

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Oct 28: Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah on Monday said a technical analysis conducted by a city police team had helped trace the whereabouts of Dipankar Barman, key accused in the multi-crore online trading scam, who was arrested in Goa on Sunday evening.

Addressing the media on Monday, Barah said the case in this regard was registered at Paltan Bazar in August this year and that five persons were arrested in connection with the scam.

“After thorough investigation, Dipankar Barman was found to be a key accused. So far, we have arrested five individuals, including Barman’s father, mother, his girlfriend and her sister, as well as his chartered accountant,” the city police commissioner said.

“However, Barman had been absconding since August 18 this year. Thereafter, a technical analysis was conducted by our team following which the whereabouts of Barman were traced to Goa. We gathered information on Saturday, and thereafter, a police team from the city left for Goa on Sunday morning and arrested Barman from an area under Pernem police station in the evening,” Barah informed.

The commissioner of police further informed that Barman was arrested from a homestay located in an isolated area, far from the town in north Goa.

“Based on the technical analysis conducted earlier, a city police team had gone to Goa and camped there for about two weeks in search of Barman. There, the team found out that Barman had frequently changed guest houses and homestays during his stay in Goa. However, we could finally gain some information on how he transferred money from Goa, among other evidence. On the basis of that information gathered, and with the support of the Crime Branch of Goa Police, we could arrest him on Sunday evening,” Barah said.

The city police chief however said that certain legal formalities still exist as of now before Barman could be brought to Guwahati from Goa on transit remand.

“There are some formalities to be done before we can bring him to our custody as he had been arrested outside the state. Meanwhile, he has been produced in the court today. Our team will request for transit remand to bring him to Guwahati from Goa,” Barah said.

Notably, Barman, who was evading arrest for over two months, was arrested in north Goa by a team from Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Panbazar) Amit Mahato.

Previous article
Indo-China border tension de-escalation: Military disengagement in Eastern Ladakh to complete by Oct 29
Next article
Sonowal reviews progress of NE’s first ship repair facility at Pandu port
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Manipur: Security forces seize huge cache of arms, ammunition

Imphal, Oct 28:  The Indian Army, Assam Rifles along with other Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Manipur...
INTERNATIONAL

Thailand introduces biometric system for seamless air travel

Bangkok, Oct 28: Thailand is set to roll out a new biometric identification system across its six major...
NATIONAL

Obscene video flashes during live-streaming at Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Oct 28: There was a moment of embarrassment during the live streaming of the proceedings of a...
NATIONAL

Sonowal reviews progress of NE’s first ship repair facility at Pandu port

Guwahati, Oct 28: Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the progress of Northeast India’s...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Manipur: Security forces seize huge cache of arms, ammunition

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Oct 28:  The Indian Army, Assam Rifles along...

Thailand introduces biometric system for seamless air travel

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, Oct 28: Thailand is set to roll out...

Obscene video flashes during live-streaming at Calcutta HC

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 28: There was a moment of embarrassment...
Load more

Popular news

Manipur: Security forces seize huge cache of arms, ammunition

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Oct 28:  The Indian Army, Assam Rifles along...

Thailand introduces biometric system for seamless air travel

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bangkok, Oct 28: Thailand is set to roll out...

Obscene video flashes during live-streaming at Calcutta HC

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 28: There was a moment of embarrassment...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge