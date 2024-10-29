Bangla Tigers not giving up hope of first test victory over Proteas

DHAKA, Oct 28: Despite a recent poor performance, Bangladesh refuses to give up hope of grabbing a first test victory against South Africa as it gears up for second and final match beginning on Tuesday.

After its historic 2-0 series victory against Pakistan, Bangladesh failed to continue the good work in a series against India and the first match against South Africa.

Bangladesh was favored against South Africa, given the Proteas hadn’t won in the sub-continent since 2014, but a poor batting performance led to a seven-wicket defeat in the opener.“There is definitely a goal and it is to win the second test,” Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam said. “Our main target is to play as a team. Be it bowling, batting or fielding, we’ll play as a team. We’ll try our best to win the match.” The victory kept South Africa unbeaten against Bangladesh with 13 wins and two draws in 15 tests.

Bangladesh was dismissed for 106 in the first innings, which Taijul said determined the course of the game.

“As I said earlier, it is important to play as a unit. If we can stitch two or three partnerships, if two or three batters can score half-century or century, then the target will be fulfilled,” he said. “Everyone is working hard and they are determined to overcome those batting troubles. I hope we’ll do well in this match.” After ending its sub-continent win drought, South Africa now aims to take the series and bolster its chance to make World Test Championship final.Stand-in captain Aiden Markram said the possibility of making WTC final won’t add pressure to its aspiration of series victory.“I mean I don’t think it really adds pressure for us. It’s just an exciting opportunity that could be,” Markram said. “So that’s almost how we’re trying to view it. Probably still need to win a lot of the remaining matches and we’ve got five left until that. Five test matches is a lot of cricket to be played.” (PTI)