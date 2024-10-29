Tuesday, October 29, 2024
New recruits from J&K elated over appointment letters, share their joy

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Oct 29:  In a significant employment initiative, Rozgar Mela Phase Two took place at the Convention Centre in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), where 105 candidates received appointment letters, primarily for roles in the Department of Posts and Indian Railways.

The new recruits expressed their gratitude to the Union government and voiced commitment to their roles. Ayesha Chaudhary, a new appointee, told IANS, “I am very grateful to Prime Minister Modi for this opportunity. I will serve my country to the best of my ability.”

Arjun Kumar, selected for the Northern Railway, shared his enthusiasm, “I’m excited to begin my journey in this new role and contribute to my nation.” Similarly, Vipin Kumar, who secured a position in Indian Railways after years of preparation, said, “After 4-5 years of hard work, I finally achieved my goal. I am very thankful to the Indian government for this opportunity.”

Shreya, a new nursing officer at AIIMS, Jammu, extended her appreciation to the Prime Minister, stating, “This opportunity means a lot. I am sincerely thankful to PM Modi for supporting us.” The J&K event was part of a larger nationwide effort that saw over 51,000 appointment letters distributed across 40 locations.

The event in Jammu was attended by MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and other senior officials. PM Modi addressed the new appointees virtually, emphasising the role of government jobs in nation-building and the importance of their contributions to India’s growth story.

The newly-appointed recruits will have the opportunity to participate in foundational training through ‘Karmayogi Prarambh,’ an online module available on the iGOT Karmayogi portal. This platform offers over 1,400 e-learning courses designed to equip recruits with the essential skills needed to effectively serve in their roles and contribute to building a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Rozgar Mela Phase 2 is being recognised as a major stride toward providing more employment opportunities nationwide, reinforcing the government’s commitment to empowering the youth and strengthening India’s workforce.

IANS

