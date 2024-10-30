Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Kejriwal urges people to light diyas, avoid firecrackers on Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 30:  Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called upon residents of the national Capital to avoid bursting firecrackers during Diwali, pointing to the severe air pollution it causes in the city.

Instead, he encouraged people to light diyas as a safer, more environment-friendly way to celebrate the festival of lights. The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) National Convenor stressed that the issue of firecrackers was not about religious sentiments but rather the health and well-being of Delhi’s residents.

“This is not a matter of Hindu or Muslim sentiments. The Supreme Court, the High Court, all courts have emphasised the need to control pollution. Diwali is the festival of lights, we should celebrate it by lighting diyas and candles, not firecrackers,” he stated at a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday.

People in Delhi-NCR will celebrate Diwali on Thursday, a festival traditionally marked by widespread use of firecrackers which contribute significantly to air pollution in the region. Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality continues to be in the ‘poor’ category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 7.45 A.M. on Wednesday was 273, which is in the ‘poor’ category. Several stations recorded AQI in the ‘poor’ category of 201-300, but some were in the ‘very poor’ category of 301-400.

Not just Delhiites, but people living in areas in the neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh also suffer due to the heavy air pollution in the region. Kejriwal also extended his Diwali greetings to Delhi’s sanitation workers and congratulated them on receiving their salaries and bonuses before the festival.

He said, “For the first time in 18 years, sanitation workers have received their salaries ahead of the month’s end. In the past, their payments were often delayed by seven to eight months. This Diwali, the Municipal Corporation has ensured they receive both their salary and Diwali bonus early, so that they can celebrate with their families.”

In light of the upcoming Assembly elections, Kejriwal and other leaders of the AAP are making efforts to connect with Delhi’s residents through outreach events across the city. This includes ‘padyatras’ in different areas, as well as highlighting recent initiatives by the Delhi government for the welfare of the public.

Kejriwal has also voiced concerns about certain projects for Delhi’s people being halted by the Central Government and the BJP, a point he and AAP leaders have continuously raised. IANS

