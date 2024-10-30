One killed, 9 injured in car crash in Myanmar’s Yangon

Yangon, Oct 30: One person was killed and nine others injured in a car crash in Myanmar’s Yangon, an official from Hlaingtharya Township Fire Services Department said on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Tuesday morning in Hlaingtharya township of Yangon, the official said, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Among the injured, three sustained serious injuries, while the others had minor injuries, the official added. The collision involved a vehicle carrying a water tanker and a truck, and it was caused by overspeeding, the official said.

IANS