Lahore smog emergency: Maryam Nawaz seeks India’s help

Lahore, Oct 30: Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province, Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated on Wednesday that she plans to write a letter to Bhagwant Mann, the CM of Indian Punjab, seeking cooperation to tackle the issue of smog, which has engulfed the whole region, especially Lahore which has become the most polluted city in the world with AQI even going past 900 earlier this week.

“The air knows no borders. The issue of smog is hurting both sides of Punjab. I intend to write to Indian Punjab’s CM and emphasise that this is not a political matter. Smog is affecting both sides severely and we need to work together to handle this matter,” Maryam Nawaz said during a Diwali celebration ceremony in Lahore.

“We need to work together on humanitarian grounds. Our people are getting affected,” she added. Lahore continues to remain the world’s most polluted city with the Air Quality Index (AQI) peaking to 708 on Monday night, prompting medical experts and the provincial government to issue guidelines for the citizens, asking them to stay indoors or not move out without wearing masks.

Local media reported that the AQI touched 708 at 11 pm Monday with PM 2.5 concentration being 431µg/m³, 86.2 times more than the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

“The AQI at CERP (Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan) office in Gulberg was a shocking 953, followed by 810 at Pakistan Engineering Services Ltd and 784 at Syed Maratab Ali Road,” reported Pakistan’s leading daily Dawn on Tuesday.

The provincial government has issued an emergency alert for Lahore citizens, appealing to citizens to wear masks and also keep windows and doors of their homes closed. The school timings have also been changed with the government requesting parents and management of educational institutions to follow all safety measures for the safety and convenience of children.

The authorities have passed an order that any vehicle found to be emitting smoke will be clamped immediately and all brick kilns operating without zigzag technology will be demolished. The smog has not only affected Lahore but also nearby cities of Kasur, Sheikhupura, Muridke and Gujranwala with the local administration arresting several farmers for burning paddy stubble.

However, Marriyum Aurangzeb, a senior provincial minister in the government led by Maryam Nawaz, tried to pin blame on India for the current situation, stating that smog from Delhi, Amritsar and Chandigarh is entering Lahore as a result of strong winds. Meanwhile, the AQI in Amritsar, just a little over 50 kms from Lahore, remains well below the 200-mark this week.

IANS

