Power tariff hike downplayed

SHILLONG, Oct 30: Power sector sources have downplayed the recent order of the Meghalaya State Electricity Regulatory Commission (MSERC) hiking power tariff as the Power department awaits the official nod for its move.

On Wednesday, the sources said the MSERC fixes tariffs through public hearings where consumers are given opportunities to present their views.

Pointing out that fixing the tariff is based on various regulations issued by the Commission, the sources said the factors impacting the slabs include the categories of consumers and their consumption. They said the average tariff hike hovers around the 20% mark.

According to the new order, domestic consumers will be charged Rs 7.31 per unit for consuming up to 100 units per month and Rs 7.46 per unit for consuming 100 to 200 units.

The sources said the rates are 14.5% and 12.5% lower than the average tariff.

“For people who consume more than 200 units per month, the tariff is about 7% less than the average mark. The hike is comparatively less than previous years,” an official said.

The sources said the MSERC slashed the tariff for some industries in the commercial category according to the existing regulations.

Reacting to the order, Power Minister AT Mondal said the government can comment on the matter only after receiving the complete order from the Commission. He also said the Power Department filed a petition but the MSERC alone has the power to finalise the tariff.