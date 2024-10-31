Road through Harijan Colony to reopen for traffic after 6 yrs

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 30: Six years after an altercation led to prolonged unrest in Harijan Colony near Iewduh, the state government has decided to reopen the road passing through the colony for vehicular traffic from November 4. The road had previously been closed for security reasons

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah issued an order on Wednesday announcing that the “No Entry” restriction, which had been in effect for several years, would be lifted to ease traffic congestion in and around the area. Revised traffic arrangements will be implemented from November 4 to accommodate the changes.

According to the notification, the “No Entry” restriction from Mawlonghat to Bimola Junction will be lifted, allowing vehicles to travel along this route between 8 am and 4 pm. Additionally, the stretch from Motphran to Mawlonghat and Punjabi Lane will operate as a one-way route, with “No Entry” imposed from Mawlonghat towards Motphran.

Parking arrangements have also been updated — vehicles parked along the stretch from Motphran to Mawlonghat must be positioned in line with traffic flow; buses currently stationed on Mawlonghat Road near the traffic point will be relocated to the MUDA parking lot opposite Anjalee Cinema Hall; vehicles parked from Mawlonghat traffic point towards Harijan Colony will proceed towards Harijan Colony, Bimola Junction, and beyond. Vehicles beyond Mawlonghat point, towards Anjalee Cinema Hall and Old Cherra, will also be allowed to continue towards Old Cherra.

Moreover, all buses will be diverted from Grand Hotel Junction towards Boucher Road and will not be permitted to head towards Police Bazar. SPTS buses will be diverted from Motphran point towards Jeep Stand and District Council, without access to Mawlonghat.

Left turns for buses at Bimola Junction are restricted, although light motor vehicles (LMVs) have been allowed to proceed in both directions towards Motphran and Grand Hotel Junction. Vehicles from Motphran point towards Mawlonghat Junction may also continue towards Punjabi Lane or Anjalee Cinema Hall and Old Cherra.

To further improve traffic flow, no parking will be allowed on the stretch from Mawlonghat Junction to Bimola Junction (Punjabi Lane); Boucher Road will permit only one-sided parking; no parking will be enforced from Grand Hotel/Umsohsun Junction up to Motphran point.