MEGHALAYANATIONAL

Shillong secures spot among cities with cleanest air

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 30: Shillong has earned its place among India’s cleanest cities, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 32 as of October 29 at 4 p.m. The state capital ranks alongside other low-AQI areas such as Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu (AQI 28) and Nalbari in Assam (AQI 34), according to the latest report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
In stark contrast, just 70 km away, the industrial town of Byrnihat faces severe air quality issues. Byrnihat’s AQI stands at a troubling 276, placing it among India’s most polluted regions, comparable to cities like Hajipur in Bihar (AQI 271) and Delhi (AQI 268), which are among the country’s lowest in air quality. The town’s worsening air quality has come under sharp scrutiny in recent months, especially after the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) designated Byrnihat as India’s “most polluted city” in February 2024. At that time, Byrnihat recorded a PM2.5 concentration of 183 µg/m³ — significantly exceeding both national and global safety standards. These levels surpassed even those in other heavily polluted areas, such as Araria in Bihar.
Notably, the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board recently ordered the shutdown of six industrial units in Byrnihat, identifying them as primary contributors to the town’s pollution. The closures followed repeated warnings, which had been directed to adopt stricter pollution control measures but failed to comply.

