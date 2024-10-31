Amid runway expansion report, landowners begin construction

Govt will ensure fair compensation for land acquisition, says Ri-Bhoi DC

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 30: There is a surge in construction around Shillong Airport as landowners seek to develop properties ahead of the government’s planned acquisition of an additional 16-17 acres for expansion of the airport in Umroi, Ri-Bhoi.

The state government, however, has assured that it will take necessary precautions when calculating compensation for any land acquired in the future for the expansion of Shillong Airport.

This statement was made by Ri-Bhoi Deputy Commissioner, Abhilash Baranwal, in response to the reports of surge in construction.

In an interview with The Shillong Times, the Ri-Bhoi DC clarified that compensation would cover both land and productive structures, such as areca nut plantations and paddy fields. “Even if some people are constructing structures, compensation will be calculated at the Public Works Department (PWD) rate,” he said, cautioning that people cannot expect to receive compensation of Rs 20 lakh for constructing a single room.

Baranwal further explained that room dimensions and other structural measurements would be assessed according to PWD rates. The Government anticipates attempts to inflate compensation claims, and individuals building structures for this purpose are unlikely to see significant profit from their ventures. It is worth noting that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) requires approximately 17-18 acres for the airport’s expansion. Since the announcement, land prices have reportedly surged, with some landowners rushing to construct buildings in hopes of securing higher compensation.

Another challenge for airport

While the Meghalaya government is looking to expand Shillong Airport to accommodate larger aircraft, the airport, which has seen increased flights and passenger traffic lately, faces several challenges.

Alliance Air, which operated flights between Shillong and Dimapur, has abruptly ceased service on this route. Frequent travelers have expressed disappointment, noting that the flights, often fully booked, provided a convenient travel option between the two cities, with fares as low as Rs 500-1800.

In addition to Alliance Air discontinuing the Shillong-Dimapur route, SpiceJet recently suspended its Shillong-Kolkata flights as well. According to a state government official, these flights were operating under the RCS Udan scheme, which provides central government subsidies for three years. However, with the subsidy period nearing its end, the decision to continue operations now depends on the airlines, which would need to operate on a purely commercial basis without any further subsidies.

The state government has reportedly raised the issue with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, seeking an extension of the subsidy period for Alliance Air. Officials noted that if the Ministry decides to continue subsidies, they must be offered to all airlines equally.

There is a call for the Ministry to consider unique incentives for the Northeastern states to improve connectivity, as air links in the region remain limited. Meanwhile, officials shared that, despite SpiceJet’s withdrawal from the Shillong-Kolkata route, additional flights to Kolkata are being proposed for the winter schedule at Shillong Airport.