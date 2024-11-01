NATIONAL Indian and Chinese Army personnel exchange sweets on Diwali, at Kongkla, Line of Actual Control, as a mark of friendly gesture following the recent disengagement process. (PTI) By: Agencies Date: November 1, 2024 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articleEvery arrest and detention doesn’t amount to custodial torture: Allahabad HC Related articles MEGHALAYA Reservations remain about reopening Harijan Colony road before relocation SHILLONG, Oct 31: The road from Iew Mawlong to Bimola junction through Harijan Colony has been reopened for... MEGHALAYA ‘Vocal for Local’ resonates in city’s markets this Diwali SHILLONG, Oct 31: Diwali shoppers in Shillong have shown a clear preference for Indian-made lights and decorations, with... MEGHALAYA Speaker unhappy with Assembly building falling behind timeline SHILLONG, Oct 31: Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma has expressed dissatisfaction over delays in the new Assembly building... MEGHALAYA Regularisation for SSA teachers not likely soon SHILLONG, Oct 31: The regularisation of services of SSA teachers in Meghalaya may not happen soon as it...