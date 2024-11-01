Reservations remain about reopening Harijan Colony road before relocation

SHILLONG, Oct 31: The road from Iew Mawlong to Bimola junction through Harijan Colony has been reopened for vehicular traffic after six years since the turmoil but this not the outcome that the indigenous community had been patiently awaiting, according to the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU).

“Yes, the people needed this road to reopen for vehicular traffic. But what the majority of the indigenous community is eagerly waiting for is the state government’s action to relocate the residents from this area,” said KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah to a group of reporters.

According to Thabah, the state government recently set a new deadline, stating that they aim to complete the relocation by the end of this year.

“We hope the government will fulfill its commitment this time. Since 2018, we have witnessed the government repeatedly miss deadlines to relocate the residents of Them Iew Mawlong,” Thabah said, emphasising that the relocation should happen within the next two months.

Thabah also urged the state government to prevent outside interference in the internal matters of the state.

He called on the 36 MLAs from Khasi-Jaintia Hills to unite in pressuring the government to relocate the residents of the Colony. “There should be no division among political leaders on issues concerning the interests of the indigenous population,” he added.

Meanwhile, Adelbert Nongrum, the VPP MLA of North Shillong, stated that the state government has attempted to deflect the relocation issue by keeping this road barricaded for six years. “The government hoped people would shift their focus from demanding relocation to the mere reopening of this road,” Nongrum said.

Nongrum added that he decided not to campaign in Them Iew Mawlong, even five minutes before the 2023 Assembly polls concluded.

“I have committed to my constituents that I will not compromise their future to increase my vote bank,” he said.

Nongrum also noted that the government excluded him from the High Level Committee (HLC) on Harijan Colony, despite his position as the local MLA.

According to Nongrum, it was the intervention of the High Court of Meghalaya, addressing traffic congestion that ultimately led to the road’s reopening. “I have always questioned why the government closed this road, as there was no law-and-order issue,” he said.

He expressed hope that reopening this road will help alleviate traffic congestion in the area and the city as a whole.

‘Extend road access timing till 7 pm’

A few have expressed reservations about reopening the road before relocating the residents of Them Iew Mawlong but many of them also believe that reopening the road will help ease traffic congestion and decongest the area. Some have suggested that keeping the road open only until 4 pm is insufficient, urging the government to consider extending it until 7 pm.

It may be noted that this road from Iew Mawlong to Bimola is primarily used by vehicles traveling to Nongmensong, Tynring, Smit, and other nearby areas.

A roadside vendor, A Kharmalki (name changed), shared her hope that the increased traffic will boost her sales and business, as more people visit Iew Mawlong. She mentioned that they used to keep their shops open until 9 or 10 pm before the road was closed.

“But now, this whole place looks deserted after 7 pm,” Kharmalki said, adding that around 80 per cent of the roadside vendors in the area are locals who have faced hardships over the past six years.

Another vendor, D Syiem (name changed), expressed optimism about the decision, noting that the area has been very congested since the road was closed. “We’ve been struggling for the past six years, with our sales declining. I’m hopeful that our business will improve with this decision,” she said.

Syiem added that the road’s reopening will ease traffic congestion at Anjalee Point, as vehicles heading to Smit or NEIGRIHMS can now use this road to reach Bimola junction.

A bus driver, B Shabong (name changed), remarked that many people had to sell their buses after the road closure. He explained that buses from Tynring have been unable to carry passengers to NEIGRIHMS throughout the day due to the road’s closure.

“In the morning, buses would ferry passengers from Tynring to Iew Mawlong and return from Iew Mawlong to Tynring in the evening,” Shabong explained, noting that buses from Smit face similar challenges.

Another bus driver, R Nongkynrih (name changed), urged the state government to extend the road’s opening until 7 p.m., as shop vendors need time to pack up their goods before closing for the night.

Meanwhile, vendor G Nongrum (name changed) voiced concerns, stating that the government should have relocated the residents of Them Iew Mawlong before reopening the road. “I would like to know how they plan to prevent any future incidents. We all remember that this road was closed following a major incident that spiraled out of control,” he said.

Nongrum also raised safety concerns, citing past cases of assaults against locals by residents of Them Iew Mawlong.