Friday, November 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

‘Vocal for Local’ resonates in city’s markets this Diwali

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 31: Diwali shoppers in Shillong have shown a clear preference for Indian-made lights and decorations, with local products surpassing imported Chinese toy guns in popularity. Police Bazaar and Iewduh, the city’s busiest markets, were lively with stalls offering earthen diyas, LED lights, and other festive essentials — even on Diwali day itself. This year, many shoppers are consciously opting for Indian-made items.
In Khyndai Lad, however, Chinese toy guns caught the attention of younger shoppers, who excitedly flocked to buy them. Although these toys aren’t new to the market, they seem to be making a comeback after a few years of absence.
Indian-made lights, although slightly pricier, are finding favor among Shillong’s shoppers, who believe the quality justifies the cost. “The Chinese ones don’t last, and we want something that holds up,” said a customer in Khyndai Lad,  adding that they view the purchase as an investment in both quality and a brighter celebration. Diyas, mostly sourced from Assam and West Bengal, are also selling well, as families look to add a warm, traditional glow to their homes.
This Diwali, the soundscape is a bit quieter, as more people opt for sparklers, chakkars, and flower pots instead of loud firecrackers. Vendors report that customers are requesting visually appealing items that are low on noise.
A notable Diwali favourite this year is “Syntiew Diwali”, the seasonal marigold, which has taken over the city. Traditional roses and dahlias are also in high demand at Laitumkhrah markets, where vibrant bunches in various colors are priced between Rs 350 and Rs 500.

Speaker unhappy with Assembly building falling behind timeline
Reservations remain about reopening Harijan Colony road before relocation
