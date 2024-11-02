Saturday, November 2, 2024
Farah Khan posts ‘tons of happy memories’ with SRK on 59th birthday

Mumbai, Nov 2: On Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 59th birthday on Saturday, his close friend, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan shared a string of old pictures and said: “tons of happy memories and lots more to make.”

Farah took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of photographs, where the first featured her with Shah Rukh, whom she fondly refers to as ‘Shah’. The second was a group picture featuring his wife Gauri, filmmaker Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra along with the “Badshah” of Bollywood.

The next was a picture of Farah and SRK posing with late star Sushant Singh Rajput. The last picture had the filmmaker posing with the star’s manager Pooja Dadlani. “Some throwback pics.. tons of happy memories &amp; lots more to make.. happy birthday SHAH @iamsrk n happy birthday,” she wrote as the caption.

Farah and Shah Rukh have worked together in several films. The filmmaker made her directorial debut in 2004 with “Main Hoon Na”, starring the superstar. The two then went on to make movies such as “Om Shanti Om” and “Happy New Year.” Shah Rukh’s first major project as an actor was “Fauji”, which hit the small screen in 1989.

It focussed on the story of a new set of recruits as they begin their training to become commandos in the Indian Army. The series highlighted the daily struggles of the recruits including physical training, the pranks they play on each other, and the punishments they receive from their officers. After SRK worked in “Fauji”, he was then seen in the TV series “Circus” BY Aziz Mirza. He was then seen in the “Idiot”, “Umeed”, “Wagle Ki Duniya” and the English language film “In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones.”

The superstar made his debut in films in 1992 with “Deewana”, where he shared screen space alongside names Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor. The film became a blockbuster after his career skyrocketed and made him the global icon he is today.

As of today, Shah Rukh Khan, who is fondly referred to as “King Khan”, has worked in over 100 films and is one of Indian cinema’s ginormous stars. He has been feted with several honours including the Padma Shri by the Government of India, as well as the Order of Arts and Letters and Legion of Honour by the Government of France.

IANS

