India hand New Zealand control

India slump to 86/4 after Jadeja, Sundar bowl out New Zealand for 235 on Day 1

Mumbai, Nov 1: India’s batters lost the plot in a matter of 20 minutes, leaving the side at a jittery 86/4 after Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar gave the hosts the early bragging rights by dismissing New Zealand for 235 on an eventful day one of the third and final Test here on Friday.

Jadeja (5/65) and Sundar (4/81) did their job to perfection but India’s batting continued to be a weak link as the side lost three wickets in the space of eight balls, starting with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s (30) inexplicable reverse slog sweep.

With his 14th five-for in Tests, Jadeja also moved ahead of former pace bowling teammates Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma to climb to the fifth spot in the list of highest wicket-takers for India in the format.

With 314 wickets so far, Jadeja is now behind Harbhajan Singh (417 wickets) in the all-time list.

India, who lost by eight wickets in Bengaluru and by 113 runs in Pune, are in a desperate position to remain alive in the race to the World Test Championship final but the contest seems to be slipping away.

If Virat Kohli (4) missed an innocuous full toss to be cleaned up in first innings at Pune was an aberration, the batting maestro ran himself out in ending stages of the first day’s play which left India staring at a mountain to climb.

India’s rapid fall displayed their fast eroding confidence with the bat as Rohit Sharma (18) too was among those who fell without making a significant dent.

In between the loss of the team’s batting pillars, Jaiswal and Shubman Gill (31 not out) forged a 53-run stand for the second wicket before the closing stage collapse.Rohit, playing only his second Test on his home turf of the Wankhede Stadium, dazzled with a few attractive strokes to get off the blocks quickly but failed to make the most of a reprieve.

William O’Rourke spilled a tough chance at fine leg off Henry when Rohit pulled one towards his left with the fielder also covering fair distance to get to the ball in the fifth over.

In the seventh, Rohit played awkwardly at a back of a length ball, looking to work it on the leg side, the Indian skipper was perhaps surprised with the bounce as he closed the face of the bat but the ball flew to his counterpart Tom Latham in the second slip.

Rohit’s fall had Gill joining Jaiswal and the two did try to rebuild before the latter’s dismissal.

Earlier, spinners ruled the roost as Jadeja (5/65) and Washington (4/81) shared nine wickets between them to keep New Zealand to 235 after the visitors opted to bat.Washington sparkled with a crucial two-wicket burst claiming key wickets of New Zealand captain Tom Latham (28) and the in-form Rachin Ravindra (5).

Even though Will Young (71) and Daryl Mitchell (82) played outstanding knocks, on a spin-friendly track, humidity and heat tested the Kiwis’ resolve while they pushed full tilt to counter India’s spin threat.

Young and Mitchell put New Zealand on track for a big first innings score but Jadeja played a decisive role in pegging them back and handing the advantage to India with his mastery over the pitch and the conditions, picking five wickets along the way.

R Ashwin, deployed first among the Indian spinners, remained wicket-less despite his variations but his bowling partners exploited the pitch perfectly, particularly left-arm Jadeja who bowled comparatively quicker and attacked the wickets. (PTI)