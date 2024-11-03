Sunday, November 3, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Shillong’s air quality declines amid Diwali celebrations

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 2: Just days after Shillong was reported as one of the cities with the cleanest air quality, its air has seen a notable decline following Diwali celebrations, marked by firecracker use and increased pollutants. Recent data reveals that PM2.5 levels rose to 94, while PM10 spiked to 137, indicating a rise in particulate matter that can affect respiratory health.
Other pollutants showed mixed levels, with carbon monoxide (CO) recorded at 52 and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) at 5, reflecting emissions primarily from vehicles and firecrackers. Sulphur dioxide (SO2) remained low at 1, and ozone (O3) was measured at 8. Air quality reached its worst level of 229 at 12:03 AM, compared to a safer level of 32 recorded at noon.
Earlier, the latest report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) placed Shillong among India’s cleanest cities, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 32 as of October 29 at 4 p.m.
The state capital ranked alongside other low-AQI areas such as Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu (AQI 28) and Nalbari in Assam (AQI 34).
In contrast, just 70 km away, the industrial town of Byrnihat faced severe air quality issues with its AQI standing at a troubling 276.

Maternal death rate improves further in state
Eklavya schools' fate hangs in balance; govt exudes hope
