Sunday, November 3, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Eklavya schools’ fate hangs in balance; govt exudes hope

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 2: Despite changes in government and shifting priorities, the future of the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in Meghalaya remains uncertain, with only two of the 38 approved schools, each costing Rs 24 crore, reported as completed.
The Ministry of Tribal Affairs sanctioned 38 EMRS to provide free education for students in tribal areas. However, the state has only managed to complete construction at two sites — one in Nongpoh, Ri-Bhoi, and another in Samanda, East Garo Hills.
“Out of a total of 38 schools, two are completed, and some are in advanced stages of construction. Between 22 to 25 are yet to start, but I am confident that progress will speed up in the coming days,” said Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma.
Sangma explained that previously, agencies from Manipur were overseeing EMRS implementation and monitoring, but now that the responsibility has been transferred to the state government, he expects faster progress.
Land availability has posed a challenge to constructing the remaining schools.
“Yes, some locations have issues with land allocation for EMRS. We have instructed Deputy Commissioners and Block Development Officers to resolve these issues. The Ministry has asked for land as a free gift, but land here belongs to the people, making it challenging. We are working to address this,” he said.
The Eklavya Model Residential Schools programme is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, launched in 1997-98 to ensure access to quality education for tribal students in remote areas.
The Centre provides a one-time grant of Rs 30 lakh per school and up to Rs 30 lakh annually per school, while additional costs are covered by state governments.
For Meghalaya, the central government has sanctioned Rs 960 crore to establish these 38 EMRS across various blocks, aiming to enhance secondary education access.
Across India, there are about 226 operational Eklavya schools, with 68 affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Previous article
Shillong’s air quality declines amid Diwali celebrations
Next article
Over 18,000 teachers seek Centre’s help for training
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

AN UNEXPECTED VISITOR: A dog sits near a grave at Laitumukhrah Catholic Cemetery, as Catholic faithful observe All Souls Day, on Saturday

AN UNEXPECTED VISITOR: A dog sits near a grave at Laitumukhrah Catholic Cemetery, as Catholic faithful observe All Souls...
INTERNATIONAL

Now, Canada names India as adversary

MEA denies spying allegation OTTAWA/NEW DELHI, Nov 2: Amid an ongoing diplomatic row, Canada has for the first time...
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam plays down state’s teacher trouble

It’s not easy to address all their demands, govt can only meet essential needs, says Education minister By Our...
MEGHALAYA

Transportation cost up 40%, Umiam dam curbs blamed

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 2: The restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles at the Umiam dam-cum-bridge have...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

AN UNEXPECTED VISITOR: A dog sits near a grave at Laitumukhrah Catholic Cemetery, as Catholic faithful observe All Souls Day, on Saturday

MEGHALAYA 0
AN UNEXPECTED VISITOR: A dog sits near a grave...

Now, Canada names India as adversary

INTERNATIONAL 0
MEA denies spying allegation OTTAWA/NEW DELHI, Nov 2: Amid an...

Rakkam plays down state’s teacher trouble

MEGHALAYA 0
It’s not easy to address all their demands,...
Load more

Popular news

AN UNEXPECTED VISITOR: A dog sits near a grave at Laitumukhrah Catholic Cemetery, as Catholic faithful observe All Souls Day, on Saturday

MEGHALAYA 0
AN UNEXPECTED VISITOR: A dog sits near a grave...

Now, Canada names India as adversary

INTERNATIONAL 0
MEA denies spying allegation OTTAWA/NEW DELHI, Nov 2: Amid an...

Rakkam plays down state’s teacher trouble

MEGHALAYA 0
It’s not easy to address all their demands,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge