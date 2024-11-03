Eklavya schools’ fate hangs in balance; govt exudes hope

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 2: Despite changes in government and shifting priorities, the future of the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in Meghalaya remains uncertain, with only two of the 38 approved schools, each costing Rs 24 crore, reported as completed.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs sanctioned 38 EMRS to provide free education for students in tribal areas. However, the state has only managed to complete construction at two sites — one in Nongpoh, Ri-Bhoi, and another in Samanda, East Garo Hills.

“Out of a total of 38 schools, two are completed, and some are in advanced stages of construction. Between 22 to 25 are yet to start, but I am confident that progress will speed up in the coming days,” said Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma.

Sangma explained that previously, agencies from Manipur were overseeing EMRS implementation and monitoring, but now that the responsibility has been transferred to the state government, he expects faster progress.

Land availability has posed a challenge to constructing the remaining schools.

“Yes, some locations have issues with land allocation for EMRS. We have instructed Deputy Commissioners and Block Development Officers to resolve these issues. The Ministry has asked for land as a free gift, but land here belongs to the people, making it challenging. We are working to address this,” he said.

The Eklavya Model Residential Schools programme is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, launched in 1997-98 to ensure access to quality education for tribal students in remote areas.

The Centre provides a one-time grant of Rs 30 lakh per school and up to Rs 30 lakh annually per school, while additional costs are covered by state governments.

For Meghalaya, the central government has sanctioned Rs 960 crore to establish these 38 EMRS across various blocks, aiming to enhance secondary education access.

Across India, there are about 226 operational Eklavya schools, with 68 affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education.