Maternal death rate improves further in state

SHILLONG, Nov 2: Meghalaya has witnessed progress in reducing Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), as per the Health Management Information System. As of January this year, the state recorded 107 maternal deaths, down from 243 per 100,000 live births in 2020-2021 and 155 in 2022-2023. To date, there have been 98 maternal deaths this year, with 36 per cent occurring during delivery, 33 per cent post-delivery, and 32 per cent pre-delivery.

The highest number of maternal deaths this year was reported in West Garo Hills, with 22 deaths, followed by West Khasi Hills with 19 and East Khasi Hills with 16. South West Garo Hills recorded the fewest maternal deaths.

In terms of infant mortality, 1,201 infant deaths have been reported so far this year, with East Khasi Hills recording the highest number at 287, followed by West Garo Hills at 156. South West Khasi Hills reported the fewest infant mortality cases.

Key indicators reflect improvements in maternal healthcare coverage. Antenatal care (ANC) during the first trimester has reached 46 per cent, with districts like East Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills exceeding 50 per cent. However, coverage is still below 30 per cent in West Jaintia Hills and North Garo Hills, prompting officials to strengthen outreach efforts in these areas.

ANC coverage for four or more visits currently stands at 77 per cent, though West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills report lower rates of 34.8 per cent and 44.9 per cent, respectively.

Institutional deliveries are another area requiring improvement. At present, 71 per cent of deliveries occur in medical facilities, while 29 per cent still take place at home. Although this is an increase from 57.2 per cent in 2021-2022, it remains below the national average of over 95 per cent.