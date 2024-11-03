Over 18,000 teachers seek Centre’s help for training

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 2: Meghalaya faces a challenge with 18,000 untrained teachers in the state, prompting the government to approach the central government for support in launching online programmes similar to the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed). “There are currently over 18,000 untrained teachers in the state. When the Union Minister of State for Skill Development visited recently, this issue was discussed. It’s not feasible to train all of them at once,” said Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma.

According to Sangma, these 18,000 teachers include those in government, SSA, ad-hoc, and private institutions.

He recalled that Meghalaya previously offered teacher training through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) but the programme was discontinued in 2017. Adding to the challenge, a Supreme Court ruling in an Uttarakhand case deemed online D.El.Ed programmes invalid for government recruitment.

However, Sangma clarified, “In Meghalaya, all NIOS-qualified D.El.Ed diploma holders are already serving, so the question of validity does not arise here.”

The minister added that the state has reached out to the Ministry of Education, IGNOU, and NIOS to explore the possibility of re-launching a similar programme online, like the previous D.El.Ed course. When asked whether the lack of training impacts students’ education, Sangma replied, “Training is important, but ultimately, commitment matters most. A diploma or certificate doesn’t make you; your dedication does.”

He also highlighted the government’s efforts to expand teacher training infrastructure, noting that new District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) are being set up in Williamnagar and Tura. Additionally, institutions such as Martin Luther University have applied for permission to offer B.Ed courses.