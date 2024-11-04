Islamabad HC to hear Imran Khan’s bail plea in Toshakhana-II case today

Islamabad, Nov 4:The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s bail plea in the Toshakhana-II case on Monday. The court had previously removed objections to former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plea and directed the Registrar’s Office to schedule the hearing, according to local media.

The proceedings will be overseen by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, with Khan’s legal team, including Ayesha Khalid and Shaheena Shahab, present in court, Express News reported. Justice Aurangzeb questioned Khan’s counsel about any remaining objections from the Registrar’s Office on the application.

Ayesha Khalid, representing Khan, clarified that the petition sought bail in the Toshakhana-II case, arguing for consistency with prior rulings on similar cases. Justice Aurangzeb referred to a prior bail granted to Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, stating, “Bushra Bibi received bail because she was a woman; similar cases involving men have recently been dismissed.”

Justice Aurangzeb also highlighted an objection related to the date on the power of attorney, which was signed in July, while the case action date was November. Khan’s senior lawyer, Shah Khawar, explained that it is standard practice to secure client signatures on required documents while they are in custody.

In response to a request from Khan’s lawyer, Shaheena Shahab, for the court to issue notices on the bail plea, Justice Aurangzeb confirmed that legal procedures would be observed. After hearing the arguments, the court removed the Registrar’s objections and ordered that Khan’s bail plea be scheduled for a Monday hearing.

The PTI had filed for post-arrest bail in the Toshakhana-II case at the IHC, according to local media reports. Currently held in Adiala Jail, the PTI founder is seeking bail until the trial concludes. This follows the court’s previous decision to grant bail to Bushra Bibi in the same case, prompting Khan to submit his own bail request.

–IANS