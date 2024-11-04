Monday, November 4, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Islamabad HC to hear Imran Khan’s bail plea in Toshakhana-II case today

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Islamabad, Nov 4:The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s bail plea in the Toshakhana-II case on Monday. The court had previously removed objections to former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plea and directed the Registrar’s Office to schedule the hearing, according to local media.

The proceedings will be overseen by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, with Khan’s legal team, including Ayesha Khalid and Shaheena Shahab, present in court, Express News reported. Justice Aurangzeb questioned Khan’s counsel about any remaining objections from the Registrar’s Office on the application.

Ayesha Khalid, representing Khan, clarified that the petition sought bail in the Toshakhana-II case, arguing for consistency with prior rulings on similar cases. Justice Aurangzeb referred to a prior bail granted to Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, stating, “Bushra Bibi received bail because she was a woman; similar cases involving men have recently been dismissed.”

Justice Aurangzeb also highlighted an objection related to the date on the power of attorney, which was signed in July, while the case action date was November. Khan’s senior lawyer, Shah Khawar, explained that it is standard practice to secure client signatures on required documents while they are in custody.

In response to a request from Khan’s lawyer, Shaheena Shahab, for the court to issue notices on the bail plea, Justice Aurangzeb confirmed that legal procedures would be observed. After hearing the arguments, the court removed the Registrar’s objections and ordered that Khan’s bail plea be scheduled for a Monday hearing.

The PTI had filed for post-arrest bail in the Toshakhana-II case at the IHC, according to local media reports. Currently held in Adiala Jail, the PTI founder is seeking bail until the trial concludes. This follows the court’s previous decision to grant bail to Bushra Bibi in the same case, prompting Khan to submit his own bail request.

–IANS

Previous article
US officials sound alarm about foreign interference in election as fake video aimed at Harris surfaces
Next article
Sensex sheds 700 points in early trade, Nifty below 24,100
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Sensex sheds 700 points in early trade, Nifty below 24,100

Mumbai, Nov 4: The Indian stock market opened in the red on Monday as heavy selling was seen...
INTERNATIONAL

US officials sound alarm about foreign interference in election as fake video aimed at Harris surfaces

New York, Nov 4: As a sophisticated Artificial Intelligence-driven fake video reaching to the highest level of the...
Economy

India’s consumer spending on goods to grow 7 pc in next 5 years

New Delhi, Nov 4:India’s consumer spending on goods is worth $1.29 trillion in 2024 and is expected to...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sidharth, Kiara back in Mumbai after celebrating Diwali with family

As Diwali is now over, Bollywood’s favourite couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have also arrived back in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sensex sheds 700 points in early trade, Nifty below 24,100

Business 0
Mumbai, Nov 4: The Indian stock market opened in...

US officials sound alarm about foreign interference in election as fake video aimed at Harris surfaces

INTERNATIONAL 0
New York, Nov 4: As a sophisticated Artificial Intelligence-driven...

India’s consumer spending on goods to grow 7 pc in next 5 years

Economy 0
New Delhi, Nov 4:India’s consumer spending on goods is...
Load more

Popular news

Sensex sheds 700 points in early trade, Nifty below 24,100

Business 0
Mumbai, Nov 4: The Indian stock market opened in...

US officials sound alarm about foreign interference in election as fake video aimed at Harris surfaces

INTERNATIONAL 0
New York, Nov 4: As a sophisticated Artificial Intelligence-driven...

India’s consumer spending on goods to grow 7 pc in next 5 years

Economy 0
New Delhi, Nov 4:India’s consumer spending on goods is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge