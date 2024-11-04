Monday, November 4, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sidharth, Kiara back in Mumbai after celebrating Diwali with family

As Diwali is now over, Bollywood’s favourite couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have also arrived back in Mumbai after celebrating the festive season with family in Delhi.
On Saturday night, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted at the Mumbai airport. They were clicked by paps as they exited the airport premises.
Both were seen wearing masks.
On Thursday, Sidharth took to his Instagram to share a beautiful selfie with his wife, Kiara Advani, on the occasion of Diwali.
The couple looked stunning in traditional outfits, with Sidharth in a black kurta and Kiara glowing in a yellow ensemble.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sid was last seen in Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.
His next project is with Janhvi Kapoor. However, an official announcement has not been made yet. Kiara, on the other hand, has Game Changer with Ram Charan. She also has Don 3 and War 2 in her kitty. (ANI)

