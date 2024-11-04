Cardi B reacts to Elon Musk’s comment over her speech in support of Kamala Harris

Rapper Cardi B has reacted to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s comment about her.

Recently, he called her a “puppet” for the Kamala Harris campaign, reported Deadline.

Rapper Cardi B and Tesla CEO Elon Musk clashed on X. Sharing the clip of Cardi B’s speech on X, Musk wrote, “Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words. The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy.”

To this Cardi B responded, “I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t know nothing about that.

You don't know not one thing about the American struggle…. PS fix my algorithm"