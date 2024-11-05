Tuesday, November 5, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Abhishek Bachchan says common sense is the answer to natural stupidity

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who finds himself in the midst of divorce rumours from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has something to say on artificial intelligence and natural stupidity. On Monday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a video in which he shared his opinion on the rising use of artificial intelligence, and how it will never be at par with natural stupidity. However, he said that the greatest weapon to combat natural stupidity is common sense. He wrote in the video, “While Al is in trend, remember common sense was and will always be your best comeback to natural stupidity! Presenting #Blabberhead, he ‘talks’ sense”. He then went on to say in the video, “Common sense is like deodorant, the people who need it the most, never use it”. (IANS)

