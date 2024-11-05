Varun Dhawan unleashes action-packed avatar in Baby John

The much-anticipated teaser for Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, has been released, showcasing the actor in a thrilling new light. Released on social media platforms on November 4, the teaser had previously been shown in theatres over the Diwali weekend, attached to the films Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Directed by A Kaleeswaran and backed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee, Baby John will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. This latest project marks a significant shift for Dhawan, who embraces a more rugged and action-oriented persona than seen before. (ANI)