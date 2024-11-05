James Van Der Beek reveals colorectal cancer diagnosis

Dawson’s Creek alum James Van Der Beek says he has been privately dealing with colorectal cancer and is “taking steps to resolve” it. The 47-year-old actor, also known for CSI: Cyber and Pose as well as films such as Varsity Blues, Texas Rangers, and The Rules of Attraction. “I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family. There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good,” Van Der Beek told People magazine. Later in an Instagram post, the actor said there’s “no playbook” for how to make such announcements. “… I’d planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon, to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms. (ANI)