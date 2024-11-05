Tuesday, November 5, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Nuggets

People take part in a plantation drive, in the city on Sunday. As part of Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative, the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Shillong, in association
with Metallica-Sargam Sports & Cultural Club
and supported by District Office of Social Forestry,
organised plantation drives in various
parts of Shillong.

VECs under Gasuapara call for release of pending wages
TURA, Nov 4: Job card holders from different Village Employment Councils (VECs) under Gasuapara Block in South Garo Hills, along with the presidents and secretaries, have appealed for the release of the pending MGNREGA wages as early as possible. In their appeal sent to Mission Director of the State Rural Employment Society in Shillong, SC Sadhu, the complainants expressed disappointment over the delay in the release of their wages under MGNREGA. “We have completed all our assigned tasks within the stipulated timeframe and have duly submitted all necessary documentation to support our work. We have linked Aadhaar as directed by the government and also submitted death certificates for those deceased individuals who could not link their Aadhaar Card. Despite this, we have not received our 70+ days wage payment for the past 14 months. This delay puts us in a difficult situation, as we rely on this income to support our family and meet our basic needs,” they said in their appeal. The complainants have urged the official to look into the reasons for the delay and ensure the immediate release of the pending wages, while, at the same time, requesting that steps are taken to ensure that such delays do not take place in the future.

Wangala committee clarifies on vehicle route for festival
TURA, Nov 4: The Publicity Committee of the Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee has clarified on the routes to be taken by vehicles to exit the Wangala A’dam, during the upcoming 100 Drums Wangala festival to be held from November 7. Clarifying on the release issued earlier, a report of which was published in the ST (GHE) on November 4, the committee member, FK Marak, informed that vehicles leaving the Wangala A’dam should take the route through the Rubber Board Complex and exit at NH-51 at Ganol near veterinary Dairy Farm and not through the Chibragre picnic spot, as stated earlier.

