Outrage over decision to dismantle 123-year-old St. Anthony’s building

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 4: The recent decision to dismantle the historic St. Anthony’s Building, a 123-year-old landmark in Shillong’s educational landscape, has met with widespread disapproval.

North Shillong legislator and former Anthonian, Adelbert Nongrum, has strongly opposed the move, describing it as driven by a “business-minded motive” rather than a commitment to preserving heritage.

“I am heartbroken to hear that the present authorities have decided to dismantle the St. Anthony’s Building. This decision doesn’t need any clarification, as it clearly reveals a business-minded motive. The building has served the school community for 123 years, and just because it is old, it doesn’t mean it needs to be torn down. Have those in charge sought expert opinion to assess whether the building is truly unsafe or if this is just an excuse for a business-driven decision?” Nongrum remarked.

The MLA highlighted that structures elsewhere in the world, some 400 to 500 years old, are carefully preserved as cultural landmarks, questioning why Shillong seems so quick to disregard and destroy a place of immense historical and sentimental value.

“This school, a part of our community and heritage for 123 years, has brought honour and pride to so many. If overcrowding is an issue, surely there are alternative ways to expand the school or create branches, rather than tearing down such a treasured place,” he added.

Adding to the disapproval, several shopkeepers near the school expressed their disappointment, emphasising that the old building is not just a structure but a collective memory and familiar landmark.

“We have seen generations pass through its doors. It is hard to imagine the school without it,” said a local vendor, who has been operating nearby for decades.

Ironically, despite its historical significance, the St. Anthony’s Building was not included in the list of structures to be designated as ‘heritage sites’ under the Meghalaya Heritage Act 2012.

This Act previously designated as many as 30 buildings in the state capital as heritage sites to protect and maintain them for their historical importance. Of these, 23 buildings are state-owned, and seven are privately owned, including the iconic All Saints’ Church and the Shillong Club.

Meanwhile, Nongrum called the decision a betrayal of Don Bosco’s values, stating, “Instead of preserving and honouring this heritage building, they plan to erase it. What a crying shame!”

“St. Anthony’s building is more than just bricks and mortar; it is a part of our heritage, an iconic landmark, and deserves to be preserved with pride. Even if a new structure is planned in its place, it will never hold the same memories. This building holds the memories of generations, of our parents and grandparents. It deserves more than to be simply torn down,” the MLA added.