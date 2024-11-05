Tuesday, November 5, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Security personnel stand guard as vehicles move smoothly along the road from Mawlonghat to Bimola Junction which was opened to traffic on Monday after six years

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Security personnel stand guard as vehicles move smoothly along the road from
Mawlonghat to Bimola Junction which was opened to traffic on Monday after
six years. A police official said everything went fine and there was no problem.
There was a strong deployment of security and traffic personnel in the area
as residents of the colony welcomed the move to reopen the road. (ST)

Previous article
NEHUTA slams VC’s silence on irregularities
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NEHUTA slams VC’s silence on irregularities

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 4: The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) on Monday expressed resentment that Vice...
MEGHALAYA

Strike cripples NEHU

Over 85,000 UG, PG students stare at uncertainty as ongoing impasse may impact semester exams beginning November 16 By...
MEGHALAYA

Inquiry into Rs 2,300-crore road ‘scam’ set to intensify

Police issue notice to PWD for collection of project documents By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 4: The Meghalaya Police, probing...
NATIONAL

‘Tribals will be exempted from UCC wherever it is implemented’

RANCHI, Nov 4: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said tribals would be exempted from the Uniform Civil Code...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NEHUTA slams VC’s silence on irregularities

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 4: The North-Eastern Hill University...

Strike cripples NEHU

MEGHALAYA 0
Over 85,000 UG, PG students stare at uncertainty as...

Inquiry into Rs 2,300-crore road ‘scam’ set to intensify

MEGHALAYA 0
Police issue notice to PWD for collection of project...
Load more

Popular news

NEHUTA slams VC’s silence on irregularities

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 4: The North-Eastern Hill University...

Strike cripples NEHU

MEGHALAYA 0
Over 85,000 UG, PG students stare at uncertainty as...

Inquiry into Rs 2,300-crore road ‘scam’ set to intensify

MEGHALAYA 0
Police issue notice to PWD for collection of project...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge