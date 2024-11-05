Security personnel stand guard as vehicles move smoothly along the road from
Mawlonghat to Bimola Junction which was opened to traffic on Monday after
six years. A police official said everything went fine and there was no problem.
There was a strong deployment of security and traffic personnel in the area
as residents of the colony welcomed the move to reopen the road. (ST)
