Temple attack in Canada draws strong condemnation

New Delhi, Nov 4: The “deliberate attack” on a Hindu temple in Canada sparked strong condemnation in India on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

Political parties and religious organisations in India also demanded that the Canadian government take steps to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

The incident occurred in Brampton, where protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at the Hindu Sabha temple on Sunday and disrupted a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate.

New Delhi said it remains “deeply concerned” about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada while Prime Minister Modi also flayed the “cowardly attempts” to intimidate Indian diplomats.

The development comes as India-Canada ties remain deeply troubled over the North American country’s alleged support to Khalistani separatists and its accusation of India’s involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who has been designated a terrorist by India.

In a post on X, Modi said, “I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve.” He added, “We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.” Official sources noted that this is the first statement by Modi since the recent slump in India-Canada ties.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said it expects that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted and called on the government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks.

“We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday. We call on the government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks,” MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was quoted as saying in the statement.

“We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. The outreach of our consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence,” he said.

The opposition Congress said the acts of violence perpetrated by pro-Khalistani elements were”absolutely condemnable” and urged the government to take up the issue “very strongly” with the Canadian authorities.

The Congress in no uncertain words criticises what happened there, the party’s media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said.

“We urge the government of India to take up this issue very strongly with the Canadian authorities. No one can be allowed to disrupt any devotee from going into a temple,” he said in a video statement.

The devotees were harassed by pro-Khalistani elements and the Canadian police was also seen trying to physically stop devotees from a counter-protest instead of taking action against the pro-Khalistani elements, the Congress leader said.

Punjab’s ruling party AAP also strongly condemned the incident.

In a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its senior leader and cabinet minister Aman Arora said the entire Punjab is shocked by the attack on the Hindu temple in Canada.

“Punjab is a secular state and violence based on religion is not part of its culture. Even during the dark days of terrorism in the 1980s and 90s, there was no violence on religious grounds.

“Hindus and Sikhs in Punjab live together like family and have coexisted peacefully,” said Arora.

Punjab is known for its brotherhood and social harmony, and people from all communities are upset by this incident, he said.

He urged the Union government to raise this issue with the Canadian government in order to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the incident, saying every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely.

However, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu targeted Trudeau over the temple attack, accusing the Canadian prime minister of dividing the Indian diaspora for his “dirty politics”.

“Justin Trudeau has successfully divided the Indian diaspora in Canada for his dirty politics. Sikhs and Hindus live together in harmony in India but they are being pitched against each other in Canada.’ (PTI)