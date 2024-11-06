Wednesday, November 6, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Agatha confident of NPP’s lead in Gambegre bypoll

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Nov 5: Former Tura MP and National People’s Party (NPP) leader, Agatha Sangma, has expressed confidence that her party is the frontrunner as voters in Gambegre constituency prepare to elect a new MLA in the coming week.
Speaking to the media persons on Tuesday, Agatha said that the people of Gambegre desire an MLA, who is part of the state government to ensure access to better development projects and schemes.
Highlighting the qualifications and experience of the party’s candidate, Mehtab Chandee, Agatha asserted that her background will lead to positive outcomes for the constituency.
Sangma also responded to a remark from Tura MP Saleng Sangma, who alleged that the chief minister and his government are “begging” for votes in Gambegre.
“People who are in active politics have to ask for votes and work hard.
If the chief minister is spending time, it shows how serious we are. We have also learnt the lesson that we should never take any election for granted,” she said.
Taking a jibe at Saleng, she suggested that MPs should exercise caution and avoid making careless remarks. She added that while all candidates are strong, NPP holds the advantage in this election.
Reflecting on the recent election loss, Agatha admitted it was a significant setback but noted that the party is focused on learning from it and moving forward.

