People toil for rice in GH due to corruption: Saleng

TURA, Nov 5: The Congress campaign bandwagon for the upcoming bypoll for the Gambegre seat reached the village of Daren Agal on Tuesday evening with Tura MP Saleng Sangma leading the charge against the present government as well as the TMC in what is looking like a photo finish.

The meeting on Tuesday saw the presence of State Congress chief and former Shillong MP, Vincent Pala, who attended the meeting in an effort to bolster the chances of the Congress candidate, Jingjang M Marak.

Also present were former MLAs Deborah Marak and SG Esmatur Mominin along with Jingjang and a host of Congress workers.

Speaking at the gathering, Saleng lambasted the policies of the present government calling it selfish and only working to satisfy a few within their fold and catering to those in power.

“When I started off as an MLA and went on rounds prior to festivals, there were many who would request us for money to buy rice. However, this changed within time and this phenomenon disappeared within the first term. No one in Gambegre sought rice as this basic necessity was fulfilled. Over the past year, this phenomenon has returned owing to the corruption of the present government,” Saleng said.

He cited the anti-people stance of the NPP, referring to the illegal smuggling of betel nut from Bangladesh, which has literally sprained the back of local farmers.

“Earlier, a bag would sell for Rs 6,000 but now it sells for only Rs 2000-3000. Who is to blame for this other than the government which has been allowing the same to take place unhindered? This same ill gotten money will now be used to give you freebies,” he said.

He further referred to the huge increase in drug use that is currently becoming a headache for the state. Stating that just a decade ago, the numbers were only in the thousands but reached lakhs in just a short time, the MP stated that it was an eye-opener for everyone and needs to be addressed.

“I was surprised to see that they are claiming that MGNREGS work is their achievement. How can money from the centre meant for the poor be their achievement?,” asked Saleng.

“You must be accountable for your own votes. We have lost out for many years. Today, people are pointing fingers at each other. Consider how many years it has been since Meghalaya achieved statehood and who was at the helm of power then. Whose fault is it that Garo Hills has been backward for so many years? Try to think back. Meghalaya has been called the best education hub, but now it is being termed the worst education place,” stated Saleng.

On the question of development in Gambegre, Saleng, while referring to both the NPP and the TMC, saiod, “Who was your MLA from 2008 to 2012? PA Sangma was the MLA from Tura at the time but what has he done for villages under Gambegre like Daren Agal, Chengkurigre, Bolkuchiring, Nawalgre, Darengre, Robarogopgre, Manguagre, Doldegre etc? They are all coming as wolves in sheeps’ clothing to woo your votes and we must be careful about that.”

Targeting the NPP and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for giving the party ticket to his own wife, Saleng, while naming a few, said that there were much more eligible party workers in the party who could have been chosen.

“Is the government being honest with the poor? Citing the instance of the government allegedly collecting taxes from the poor through monopoly gates recently, Saleng said that it was against the rules. I will put a stop to this! Under what section, what rule did the municipality set up the gate?” he asked.

Earlier, the MPCC president sought votes for Jingjang stating that the Congress momentum needed to carry ahead. “After Saleng’s victory, there has been a wave for the Congress across the state. Thousands from both the NPP and the TMC are joining us. We will have the joining of almost the entire TMC in places like Nongthymmai in Khasi Hills as well as in Jaintia Hills. You gave Saleng 18,000 votes during the MP election and 11,000 in the MLA one. Our candidate will carry on the mantle handed on by Saleng,” Pala said, while urging everyone to vote for their candidate.

“During the MP elections, you voted for Saleng after coming to know that the BJP-NPP were a combine. Things have not changed and you should understand this still remains the case and vote accordingly,” felt Pala.

Meanwhile, Jingjang urged the gathering to trust him as he would do his best to fulfil the legacy left behind by Saleng in the constituency.

“People say that I keep talking about Saleng during my speech. Is it not natural or should I speak about Mukul Sangma or Conrad? His vision for the constituency, which he has led for 11 years needs to be continued and I will ensure that happens,” said Jingjang.