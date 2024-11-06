Many quit UDP from Pynursla

SHILLONG, Nov 5: Many leaders of the United Democratic Party (UDP) from Pynursla have decided to leave the party on personal grounds.

The party members who are quitting include R Monarch Shabong, Dmuising Khongjirem, Batlin Longpang, Sparness Mawkhlieng and others from the different villages of the constituency.

They submitted their resignation letters to party president, Metbah Lyngdoh, on Tuesday.