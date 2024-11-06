Wednesday, November 6, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Many quit UDP from Pynursla

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Nov 5: Many leaders of the United Democratic Party (UDP) from Pynursla have decided to leave the party on personal grounds.
The party members who are quitting include R Monarch Shabong, Dmuising Khongjirem, Batlin Longpang, Sparness Mawkhlieng and others from the different villages of the constituency.
They submitted their resignation letters to party president, Metbah Lyngdoh, on Tuesday.

Previous article
Agatha confident of NPP’s lead in Gambegre bypoll
Next article
Guv takes stock of infra progress
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Phan Nonglait Park’s footfall drops as Ri-Bhoi zoo nears inauguration

SHILLONG, Nov 5: With Meghalaya’s new zoo all set to open soon following the transfer of animals from...
MEGHALAYA

TRANSFORMING STREETS

Students paint a portion of MG Road as part of the “Reimagining Streets” initiative, in Shillong on Tuesday....
MEGHALAYA

VPP wants unfilled seats reserved for locals at USTM med college

SHILLONG, Nov 5: The VPP has urged the state government to reserve unfilled MBBS seats under the Meghalaya...
MEGHALAYA

VPP accuses govt of negligence in deployment of cops to J’khand

SHILLONG, Nov 5: The Opposition VPP on Tuesday condemned the state government for its alleged negligence and lack...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Phan Nonglait Park’s footfall drops as Ri-Bhoi zoo nears inauguration

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 5: With Meghalaya’s new zoo all set...

TRANSFORMING STREETS

MEGHALAYA 0
Students paint a portion of MG Road as part...

VPP wants unfilled seats reserved for locals at USTM med college

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 5: The VPP has urged the state...
Load more

Popular news

Phan Nonglait Park’s footfall drops as Ri-Bhoi zoo nears inauguration

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 5: With Meghalaya’s new zoo all set...

TRANSFORMING STREETS

MEGHALAYA 0
Students paint a portion of MG Road as part...

VPP wants unfilled seats reserved for locals at USTM med college

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 5: The VPP has urged the state...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge