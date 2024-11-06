Many quit UDP from Pynursla

SHILLONG, Nov 5: Many leaders of the United Democratic Party (UDP) from Pynursla have decided to leave the party on personal grounds.
The party members who are quitting include R Monarch Shabong, Dmuising Khongjirem, Batlin Longpang, Sparness Mawkhlieng and others from the different villages of the constituency.
They submitted their resignation letters to party president, Metbah Lyngdoh, on Tuesday.
SHILLONG, Nov 5: Many leaders of the United Democratic Party (UDP) from Pynursla have decided to leave the party on personal grounds.