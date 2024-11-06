Wednesday, November 6, 2024
MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

By Our Reporter

Date:

Pet registration
All residents within Shillong’s municipal area have been urged to register their pet dogs with the Shillong Municipal Board and to obtain dog tags, which will cost them Rs 250 as fees. All pet owners have been directed to ensure that their dogs do not stray in public places and roads. “Dogs found without tags will be treated as strays and necessary action will be taken against the owner as per provision of the Meghalaya Municipal Act,” the Chief Executive Officer of Shillong Municipal Board said in a statement issued here.

Cleaning drive
The Executive Committee Dorbar Shnong Nongkseh will hold an annual cleaning drive of the Lum Jingtep Shnong (locality graveyard) at Nongkseh Rim Block-1, Nongkseh Block-3, and Nongkseh (Pyrda) Block-9 from 8 am on Friday (Nov 8). A contribution of Rs 100 will be collected from the locality for the services of the garbage truck and to meet other expenditures.

Katakey panel finalises SOP for transportation of coal
People toil for rice in GH due to corruption: Saleng
