City doctors report a rise in digestive disorders due to air pollution

New Delhi, Nov 6: Amid continuing poor air quality in the national capital, doctors on Wednesday reported a rise in digestive issues like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

Delhi-NCR’s air quality remained dangerously poor on Wednesday, nearing the ‘severe’ category in several locations across the region. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average air quality index (AQI) stood at 358 as of 7:30 a.m. The AQI surpassed 400, marking ‘severe’ levels in areas like Bawana (412), Mundka (419), NSIT Dwarka (447), and Wazirpur (421). Air pollution is a known health risk that can lead to problems ranging from respiratory to cardiovascular to metabolic and even mental health. It is also a considerable threat to digestive health.

“Long-term air pollution exposure is responsible for activating free radicals leading to inflammatory responses This might lead to carcinogenic changes or inflammatory disorders in the digestive systems,” Dr. Harshal R Salve, Additional professor, centre for community medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi, told IANS.

“We have been witnessing several gastrointestinal and metabolic conditions due to air pollution. The harmful particles and gases in polluted air, when inhaled, can lead to systemic inflammation and oxidative stress, which disturb gut health and impact the microbiome — the collection of trillions of bacteria in our intestines that play a critical role in digestion, immunity, and overall health,” Dr. Sukrit Singh Sethi, Consultant – Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Liver Transplantation, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram.

The experts said IBS and IBD along with conditions like Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis — a type of IBD — have been closely associated with pollution exposure. “The systemic inflammation triggered by pollution may lead to metabolic disturbances that impact digestion and overall health,” Sethi said.

He noted that children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing health conditions are especially vulnerable to the adverse effects of air pollution on digestive health. Children’s immune systems and digestive systems are still developing, making them more susceptible, while older adults often have weakened immune responses and compromised gut health.

Research has also linked exposure to air pollution with gastrointestinal diseases. They showed particulate matter and toxic chemicals can enter the digestive system and disrupt the gut microbiota balance and lead to digestive problems.

Dr. Praveen Gupta, Principal Director & Chief of Neurology, Fortis Hospital, told IANS that traffic exhaust fumes, home wood burning, and elevated levels of nitrogen dioxide, which can be ascribed to industrial emissions, gardening equipment, power plants, and construction and exhaust fumes are the major contributors for the air pollution, Salve called for using antioxidants in diets such as citrus fruits, and nuts helps to reduce the impact of air pollution on the human body.

The experts also recommended limiting outdoor activities during peak pollution times, typically in the early morning and evening; and using masks, especially in highly polluted environments.

