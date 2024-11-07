MEGHALAYA Motorists make multiple queues impeding oncoming vehicles during a traffic jam in the city on Wednesday. (ST) By: By Our Reporter Date: November 7, 2024 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articleGovt satisfied with layers of approval for pvt parties to invest in MeghalayaNext articleShillong event pays homage to Bhupen Hazarika on death anniv Related articles MEGHALAYA Ri-Bhoi district administration launches Jal Utsav campaign NONGPOH, Nov 6: The Jal Utsav campaign was officially launched on Wednesday in Ri-Bhoi by the district administration... MEGHALAYA Service gaps in city’s veterinary hospital put pet owners in crisis SHILLONG, Nov 6: Pet owners in Shillong are facing a mounting crisis as the city’s veterinary hospital grapples... MEGHALAYA Retired IPS officer appointed MHRC member SHILLONG, Nov 6: The state government has appointed retired IPS officer, Heimonlang Nongpluh, as the member of the... MEGHALAYA 3% hike in DA for govt employees SHILLONG, Nov 6: The Meghalaya government has announced a 3% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief...