Shillong event pays homage to Bhupen Hazarika on death anniv

SHILLONG, Nov 6: Rich tributes were paid to music maestro and Bharat Ratna recipient, Bhupen Hazarika, by Shillong-based Assamese community members during a programme here on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the programme was organised by Assam Club at its Laban premises. “This poignant occasion honoured Hazarika’s enduring legacy as a cultural icon and champion of social justice,” the statement said.

The programme was attended by several distinguished individuals, who shed light on the life of Hazarika, also known as the Bard of Brahmaputra.

On the occasion, some members of the Assam Club also performed a few songs penned by Hazarika.

It may be mentioned that Hazarika passed away on November 5, 2011, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai due to old age ailments.